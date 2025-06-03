Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Kathu, Thailand

4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on an extraordinary coastal living experience with a splendid condominium nestled in …
$181,190
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Welcome to the extraordinary world of luxury living in Phuket, crafted by an Australian deve…
$85,978
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Spacious Studio for Sale just 100m from Kamala Beach Introducing a spacious studio span…
$171,629
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Immerse yourself in the world of refined comfort with this stylish studio in a newly built r…
$71,397
