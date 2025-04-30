Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Karon, Thailand

9 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$113,272
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/8
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex…
$165,823
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in Paradise Living at Karon Heights Welcome to your gateway to unparalleled comfo…
$148,300
1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$127,572
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Investment-attractive object! Yield from 7%!Installment plan is valid!Great for both permane…
$135,381
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing a studio apartment for sale in the new and modern complex located in the Karon a…
$128,167
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Indulge in the allure of these charming apartments within walking distance of two stunning b…
$103,722
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
? Welcome to Paradise Oasis Residence in Karon! ? 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | Furniture Pack…
$241,732
