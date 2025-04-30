Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Karon, Thailand

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$133,799
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karon, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go