Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Houses with swimming pool in Karon, Thailand

villas
97
House Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$204,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Modern residential complex on the west coast of Phuket offers stylish apartments just 500 me…
$87,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Located on a picturesque hill just 800 metres from one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, K…
$146,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience a new level of luxury in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. This mode…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$93,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The apartment is located 900 meters from Karon Beach on the west coast of Phuket. The locati…
$236,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern residential complex on the west coast of Phuket offers stylish apartments just 500 me…
$166,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The apartment is located just 300 meters from the beach on the west coast of Phuket. Karon B…
$127,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Modern residential complex is located in the prestigious coastal area of Karon. This is a ra…
$109,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
The 2 bedroom apartment in close proximity to Karon Beach is a unique offer for those lookin…
$201,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This two-bedroom apartment is a great offer for those looking for comfortable accommodation …
$237,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
5 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Modern residential complex on the west coast of Phuket offers stylish apartments just 500 me…
$80,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
3 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
The apartments located in Karon district in Phuket offer ideal conditions for a comfortable …
$563,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$107,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$147,964
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Stylish apartments are located in one of the most comfortable and balanced areas of Phuket -…
$137,838
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
The project is located in the most comfortable area on the west coast of Phuket. The archite…
$204,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština

Properties features in Karon, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go