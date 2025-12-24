Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Karon, Thailand

Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
KAR7272 Property Features: • 2 Houses with swimming pool near Karon beaches • Pano…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
KAT6468 A unique complex located among the lush tropical slopes of Kata Beach. Just a…
$896,575
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
KAT6048 Only 50 meters to the sea! There is a quiet and peaceful place, perfect for t…
$1,70M
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
KAT21706 Discover a unique opportunity to own one of the last two remaining villas in…
$543,408
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
KAT5739 Modern villa made in snow-white color. The perfect combination of luxury and …
$787,315
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 432 m²
KAT22627 A sophisticated and spacious villa designed for seamless tropical living is …
$963,271
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
KAR21708 This is a project with limited number of villas, each of which is located on…
$993,891
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
KAR5433 New Amazing Project with spacious Villas offers a unique combination of luxur…
$883,721
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
KAT7117 This stunning three-level villa offers a perfect blend of comfort, elegance, …
$5,79M
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
KAR22394 This 4-bedroom seaview villa brings a refined lifestyle to the heart of Karo…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 847 m²
KAR7015 This project allows the new owners to maximize the space. It consists of two …
$2,89M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
KAT22443 Nestled in the scenic hills of Kata, Phuket, these ultra-luxury villas redef…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 803 m²
KAT21709 This is a development of 3 luxurious villas only. They are to be built withi…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
KAT22549 A limited collection of modern hillside villas offering the perfect blend of…
$639,493
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
KAR22550 A rare opportunity to own a stylish hillside villa just a short stroll from …
$2,12M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
KAT5156 This three-storey villa in Kata represents a perfect blend of comfort, privac…
$864,440
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
KAR21952 Where Luxury Meets Panoramic Perfection Perched on the enchanting landscape …
$2,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
KAT3062 A 4-bedroom contemporary-style villa with a private pool is located on a hill…
$994,588
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
KAR6543 500 meters to Karon Beach! Amazing villa for living in paradise. Just a few m…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
KAR5960 ENJOY SEAVIEW LUXURY LIVING NEXT TO NATURE. New Amazing Project with spacious…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 560 m²
KAT21824 Located within one of Phuket's most prestigious villa estates, this property…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 400 m²
KAT5996 Design of this beautiful villa creates a festive atmosphere. At the same time…
$2,22M
Leave a request

