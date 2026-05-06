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Studios in Huai Yai, Thailand

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35 properties total found
Studio apartment in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/8
Seven Seas is a resort-style condominium that consists of 7 tropical islands, lagoons, a pir…
$75,607
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 37/46
The Riviera Jomtien – a studio with sea views in a premium complex near the beachLive in a m…
$143,494
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Huai Yai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Diamond Suites Resort is located in a very comfortable and quiet location, close to the main…
$87,170
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Studio apartment in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/7
Studio apartment in a new investment project in Pattaya from the largest leader in the touri…
$177,853
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
Laguna Beach Resort 3 - Maldives - one of the largest complexes of hotel type "City in the c…
$66,267
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 7/27
The Sands Condominium is a modern luxury residential complex in one of the most prestigious …
$88,059
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GrekodomGrekodom
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/8
Dusit Grand Park 2 is a new luxury condominium resort located in Jomtien in Pattaya, a 10-mi…
$111,106
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/8
Laguna Beach Resort 3 - The Maldives - one of the largest complexes of hotel type "City in t…
$75,162
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/38
PANORA Pattaya is a luxury condominium built in 2022. It is located on a 4800 sqm plot in th…
$167,224
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Newly Renovated Studio Condo for Sale at View Talay 2B, Jomtien – Prime Location with Sea Vi…
$71,910
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/15
Star Beach Condotel is located in a quiet and prestigious area, just a 10-minute walk from P…
$69,825
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
Water Park Condominium is a complex from developer Heights Holdings in the prestigious green…
$80,054
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/8
Water Park Condominium is a complex from developer Heights Holdings in the prestigious green…
$77,830
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Your perfect Pratumnak retreat awaits! This spacious high-floor studio offers incredible sea…
$48,333
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English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 18/23
Empire Tower is a studio overlooking the city in the popular Jomtien neighborhood.For sale a…
$78,527
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/8
Laguna Beach Resort 3 Maldives Pattaya is the largest resort condominium in Jomtien. The com…
$75,162
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Studio apartment in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
Seven Seas is a resort-style condominium that consists of 7 tropical islands, lagoons, a pir…
$75,162
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/14
Majestic Condominium - affordable apartments in Jomtien near markets and infrastructureIdeal…
$44,152
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
Cozy apartments at super prices. Pristine Park 3 is a new project in the Dusit Grand Park br…
$111,106
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/8
Laguna Beach Resort 3 Maldives Pattaya is the largest resort condominium in Jomtien. The com…
$61,375
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious Studio with fresh renovations and new furniture, the 5th floor of the Majestic Jomt…
$62,264
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/46
Cozy studio on the 8th floor in an elite complex 300 meters from Jomtien beach The Riviera J…
$119,636
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/25
This renovated studio overlooking the sea in the View Talay 3 A condominium is located at 6 …
$117,857
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 21/25
Spacious Studio on a high floor with sea and city views. fully furnished. View Talay 5 is on…
$122,305
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
WOW Brand New Condominium Dusit Grand Park 2 located is located in the heart of Jomtien. It …
$64,706
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/30
Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya is an ultra-modern and technological project at the very begi…
$160,019
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/7
View Talay Residence 3 is a modern seven-storey building located in Jomtien, Pattaya, Chonbu…
$113,855
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/25
Spacious Studio overlooking the sea View Talay 3 is located on Pratamnak Street, 6, with pri…
$151,213
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/8
Water Park Condominium is a complex from developer Heights Holdings in the prestigious green…
$80,054
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 13/25
Spacious Studio with sea and city views. fully furnished. There is no furniture in the photo…
$146,321
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