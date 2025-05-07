Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Huai Yai, Thailand

houses
25
25 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A great investment option! The expected rental yield is 5-7% per annum!Full furnishings!The …
$148,390
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Enjoy the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 3 bedroom ready to move villa located in H…
$305,622
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in the prestigious area of ​​Huai Yai, Patt…
$416,147
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa Highland Park Pool Villas - the perfect combination of comfort, elegance and…
$298,697
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive opportunity to invest in cozy villas in a prestigious area of ​​Pattaya with h…
$73,888
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in the residential complex Tropical Village 3!…
$233,867
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive opportunity to invest in cozy villas in a prestigious area of ​​Pattaya with h…
$53,962
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in the residential complex Tropical Village 3!…
$326,506
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is 260 m² with 108 m² balconies and terraces and has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. L…
$624,663
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
Fully furnished and equipped with appliances from leading brands, house with two bedrooms an…
$180,482
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive opportunity to invest in cozy villas in a prestigious area of ​​Pattaya with h…
$92,188
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive offer for investors: luxury villas with private pools in the picturesque area …
$400,682
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa Highland Park Pool Villas - the perfect combination of comfort, elegance and…
$1,24M
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština,
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive offer for investors: luxury villas with private pools in the picturesque area …
$296,794
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive offer for investors: luxury villas with private pools in the picturesque area …
$519,412
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive opportunity to invest in cozy villas in a prestigious area of ​​Pattaya with h…
$109,212
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in the residential complex Tropical Village 3!…
$259,216
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive offer for investors: luxury villas with private pools in the picturesque area …
$326,476
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 1-storey villa, perfectly situated in…
$157,973
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa Highland Park Pool Villas - the perfect combination of comfort, elegance and…
$448,045
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Floor 1/1
Very well designed 227m2 one story Villa with 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, spacious l…
$445,979
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/1
Pragmatically designed one-story pool villa, European and Thai kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 4 ba…
$524,830
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Floor 2/2
Fully furnished and equipped pool villa in exquisite Japanese style and reliable ergonomics,…
$379,646
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in the residential complex Tropical Village 3!…
$178,094
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium pool villa with a total area of ​​424.89 sq.m., 5 bedrooms and one for staff, 5 bath…
$630,024
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

