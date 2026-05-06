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Condos in Huai Yai, Thailand

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281 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Jomtien Condo for Sale Laguna Beach Resort 3 Studio This condo for sale in Jomtien Pattaya i…
$38,332
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Espana Condo Resort for Sale Jomtien Pattaya This attractive condominium is located at Espan…
$74,019
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Copacabana Beach Jomtien One Bedroom Unit for sale in Jomtien This one bedroom unit for sale…
$133,791
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CoexCoex
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Jomtien Condo for Sale This studio unit is located in a popular residential project i…
$38,093
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Spacious 4-Bedroom, 5-Bathroom Condo for Sale – Gardenia, Jomtien This expansive corner unit…
$492,426
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Grande Caribbean Condo 1 Bedroom for Sale – This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo offers …
$77,116
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PLC Real Estate
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at New Nordic VIP 3 in Pratumnak Hill This condominium at New Nordi…
$41,615
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$78,974
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
For #SALE – Spacious Studio Condo | Pratumnak HillPrice: 1,680,000 THBSize: 29 SQ.M. | Forei…
$51,408
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Leela Paradise Residence One Bedroom Unit for Sale in Jomtien This one bedroom unit for sale…
$117,687
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Laguna Beach Resort 2 Jomtien, Pattaya This spacious one-bedroom unit is located within Lagu…
$50,291
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana 1 Bedroom for sale Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom unit is located on the …
$108,086
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Discover modern high-floor 1-bedroom condo at Riviera Jomtien with beautiful sea and city vi…
$199,513
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Peak Towers 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale - This charming unfurnished condo located on the 3r…
$79,655
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Pattaya Condotel Chain Studio for Sale - This well-maintained Studio unit with 1 Bathroom of…
$41,810
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo for Sale at The Panora Pattaya. Available in Thai Name Ownership.…
$168,660
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien Pattaya This well-positioned unit off…
$61,321
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Seven Seas Jomtien Unit for Sale in Jomtien This unit for sale is located within a well know…
$65,037
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale at Jomtien Beach Mountain 6 in Pattaya This studio condo at Jomtien Be…
$41,398
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
For Sale – 2-Bedroom Condo at Dusit Grand Park 1, Jomtien | 62.73 SQ.M. | Foreign Quota This…
$122,094
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International Property Alerts
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Jomtien Beach and Mountain Condominium 2-Bedroom for Sale Enjoy convenient city living near …
$80,213
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana studio for sale Jomtien Pattaya This studio condominium is located on the 2…
$46,146
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Jomtien Beach Paradise Village Condominium for Sale This beachfront condominium is located a…
$108,396
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium Studio for sale Jomtien Pattaya This studio unit is located on the 14th f…
$45,836
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Espana Condo Resort Pattaya – 2 Bedroom City View Unit for Sale Price: ฿4,990,000 Size: 73 s…
$154,141
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International Property Alerts
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Condominium for Sale – 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sea View, Large Balcony A quality condominiu…
$122,662
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Beverly Hills Studio for Sale – This stylish studio unit at The Riviera Beverly …
$77,178
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Beds Panorama Seaview Condo for Sale – Baan Haad Uthong Enjoy luxurious coastal living in …
$865,617
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien This well-positioned residence is located i…
$77,116
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale in Jomtien Pattaya at View Talay 5C This studio condo at View Talay 5C…
$79,730
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PLC Real Estate
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