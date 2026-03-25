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Residential properties for sale in Hua Hin City Municipality, Thailand

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4
5 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hua Hin, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 12/48
Spacious 2-room corner 116.24 m2 in NAPA Hua Hin large living-dining room, master bedroom wi…
$461,538
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Hua Hin, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 32/48
2-room 62 m2 in NAPA Hua Hin on the 32nd floor with sea views2 Bedroom - 62 m2: compact, but…
$327,853
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Condo 1 bedroom in Hua Hin, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/48
One-bedroom 47.60 m2 (1BR Plus) in NAPA Hua Hin: living room + private bedroom with sea view…
$201,923
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AuraAura
Condo 1 bedroom in Hua Hin, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 12/48
New NAPA premium condominium Hua Hin – 48 floors with sea views, pet frindly with access to …
$128,205
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6 bedroom house in Hua Hin City Municipality, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Hua Hin City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury 6-Bedroom Private Villa for Sale – Hua Hin This exceptional 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom lux…
$740,187
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Properties features in Hua Hin City Municipality, Thailand

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