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Restaurants for sale in Thailand

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Sunlique Rooftop Restaurant | Phuket in Karon, Thailand
Sunlique Rooftop Restaurant | Phuket
Karon, Thailand
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Sunlique is a rooftop restaurant in Phuket with stunning panoramic views, high cuisine, and …
$468,750
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English, Русский
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Restaurant 460 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Restaurant 460 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 460 m²
Spacious room with the possibility of organizing a kitchen, dining room and utility rooms.Su…
Price on request
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