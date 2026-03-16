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Monthly rent of terraced flats and apartments in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya City
17
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/8
Studio by the Sea in the Prataminak regionFor rent, a well-kept studio of 25 m2 is only 300 …
$534
per month
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Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
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Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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