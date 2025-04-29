Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya City
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
A cozy 1-bedroom apartment of 29 sqm on the third floor, overlooking the palace and Pratamna…
$299
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT in Na Kluea, Thailand
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 24/46
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT -2 bedroom  -83 sq m.  -24 fl.  -3 TV, …
$2,800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 15/54
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat Zire Wongamat for rent Location : Wongam…
$35,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 31/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat Tower A corner Unit  Size 81 m²…
$1,710
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/46
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped…
$1,304
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 28/31
1 Bedroom sea view30 m2 in   Edge Central Pattaya in South Pattaya, Pattaya -30 sq.m.  -…
$1,032
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 15/46
A 1-bedroom apartment (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped in an elite skyscra…
$660
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/8
Magnificent one-bedroom apartment with sea and golf course views, 42 sqm, 4th floor, equippe…
$449
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 19/51
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat  -Size 49 sqm.  -1 bedroom 1 bathroom -Ci…
$740
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English

Property types in Chon Buri Province

condos

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Realting.com
Go