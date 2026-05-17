Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$521,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$321,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$341,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$309,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go