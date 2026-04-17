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Apartments for monthly rent in Bang Sare, Thailand

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6 properties total found
Studio apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
Studio apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/8
The Breeze Beachside is an apartment 30 meters from the sea in the green area of Bang Sare!W…
$467
per month
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/8
The Breeze Beachside is an apartment 30 meters from the sea in the green area of Bang Sare!W…
$467
per month
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/8
The Breeze Beachside is an apartment 30 meters from the sea in the green area of Bang Sare!W…
$561
per month
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
The Breeze Beachside is an apartment 30 meters from the sea in the green area of Bang Sare!W…
$561
per month
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom condo in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Pure Sunset – Studio Condominium for Rent, Na Jomtien, Pattaya Experience beachfront living …
$617
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom condo in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Le Beach Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent – This beautifully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo i…
$308
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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