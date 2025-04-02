Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cuenca Alta del Manzanares
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Cuenca Alta del Manzanares, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Soto del Real, Spain
6 bedroom house
Soto del Real, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Fantastic Detached Chalet in the Sierra de Madrid.In the heart of Soto del Real, surrounded …
$825,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cuenca Alta del Manzanares, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes