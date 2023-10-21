Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 408 m²
Floor 5
🌇PENTHOUSE FOR SALE🌇SALAMANCA, MADRID🌇 5,250,000€ 408m2 5th floor 4 bedrooms …
€5,25M

Properties features in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir