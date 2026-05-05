Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Yantarny
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Yantarny, Russia

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Yantarny, Russia
2 bedroom house
Yantarny, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-storey house plot 10 acres of IZHS in the village of Yantarny from the owner.Ca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yantarny, Russia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go