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Pool Houses for sale in Yantarny, Russia

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2 bedroom house in Yantarny, Russia
2 bedroom house
Yantarny, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-storey house plot 10 acres of IZHS in the village of Yantarny from the owner.Ca…
Price on request
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Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
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Properties features in Yantarny, Russia

with Terrace
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