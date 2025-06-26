Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

сommercial property
114
offices
8
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
28
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 684 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Restaurant 684 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 684 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale-free premises, with a total area of 684 sq.m., divided into two separate rooms 547,…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Restaurant 547 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Restaurant 547 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 547 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale-room of free purpose, with a total area of 547.6 square meters, consists of 4 halls…
$805,615
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go