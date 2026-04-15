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Offices for Sale in Saint Petersburg, Russia

сommercial properties
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2 properties total found
Office 20 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office 20 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 20 m²
Art. 132866486 Art. 92533486. We offer one apartment with a panoramic view of the city cente…
$128,022
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Office 27 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office 27 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 27 m²
Art. 132696939 Art. 75167415. A unique offer from the owner at a price below the market! Off…
$145,268
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