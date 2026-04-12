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Apartments for Short-term Rent in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Kaliningrad
20
Svetlogorsk
6
Zelenogradsk
3
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32 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
Comfortable studio "Riviera" with an area of 32 m2.Accommodation for up to 3 guests. We offe…
$57
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
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1 bedroom apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 9/10
Designer Apartments
$64
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Svetlogorsk, Russia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/52
Studio with panoramic sea views • Area 46 m2 • Sleeping places 3Pavlov Design Studio “Clouds…
$139
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
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1 bedroom apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment with 1 bedroom • Area 43 m2 • Bedrooms 4Designer apartments "Samland Premium" by P…
$55
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
Cozy beautiful apartment in a quiet area in the city center on Repina Street - 10 minutes wa…
$32
per night
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1 bedroom apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/12
Pavlov Apartments "Malevich" - comfortable Eurotwo 41 m2 in the new residential complex "Cen…
$55
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment for a short term in the center of Kaliningrad, Polotskaya street, Leninsky …
$47
per night
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2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/9
Cozy 2-bedroom apartment 70 sq. m. is located on the 3rd floor of a 10-storey house with an …
$65
per night
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious studio of 23 m2 in Kaliningrad!Our studio is the perfect place for your comfortable…
$46
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
1 room apartment in Holmogorovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Holmogorovka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment with designer renovation, daily from 3 days. The apartme…
$45
per night
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1 bedroom apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments with 1 bedroom • 40 m2 • up to 2 guestsPavlov "At Kant" - designer apartments wit…
$70
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
Designer Eurotreeshka with loggia • Area of 48 m2 • Sleeping places 6Bright designer apartme…
Price on request
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Languages
Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/8
Apartment with 2 bedrooms • Area 60 m2 • Bedrooms 6Imagine your perfect holiday by the sea: …
$70
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom • Area 43 m2 • Bedrooms 4Apartments collection "Seasons", inspired …
$58
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom • Area 40 m2 • Sleeping places 3Pavlov Apartments "Royal Harbor" wi…
$67
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment in the central area of ​​Kaliningrad, near the Kaliningrad Zoo. The apartme…
$26
per night
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Apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/6
Eurodvushka Pavlov "Laguna" in Zelenogradsk—this is a stylish apartment with an area of 42 m…
$64
per night
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PAVLOV
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Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/5
Studio • Area 18 m2 • Bedrooms 2Pavlov Studio “Art Brick” is the perfect combination of mode…
$49
per night
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PAVLOV
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1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/10
1-room apartment for RENT at ul. Yubileynaya, 12. The apartment is completely ready for shor…
$45
per night
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1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
For rent 1-room apartment on ul.Marsh Novikova, 11 autonomous heating, cosmetic repairs. Pri…
$32
per night
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1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/9
1 room apartment on the street. Bagrationa Orr Fish Village. Object 26256-32495
$39
per night
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/8
Elegant and functional studio "Yantar A" with an area of ​​21 m2 with a sofa. Accommodation …
$49
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
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Apartment in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Apartment
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/5
Pavlov Apartments "Seagull" is a cozy Eurotwo with an area of 26 m2, ideal for 3 guests. The…
$42
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kaliningrad, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/8
Studio • Area 23 m2 • Bedrooms 2Stylish studio Pavlov "Okhra" with a new design repair, a lo…
$46
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/9
For short-term rent on Frunze Street. Apartment with furniture and appliances. From 2 days. …
$19
per night
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Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/8
Fresh, sea air, luxurious Baltic beaches, good service, excursions to historical places of o…
$65
per night
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1 bedroom apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments Pavlov "Colorful Dreams" — designer euro-room apartment in Baltiysk, just 100 met…
$44
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
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Apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
Apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/8
$50
per night
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PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
I offer for rent a 2-room apartment in the center on Rimskaya Street, in a new building with…
$58
per night
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1 bedroom apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartment with 1 bedroom • Area 41 m2 • Bedrooms 4Stylish and unusual designer apartments Pa…
$48
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский

Property types in Northwestern Federal District

studios
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