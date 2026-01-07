Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for Short-term Rent in Kaliningrad, Russia

2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/9
Cozy 2-bedroom apartment 70 sq. m. is located on the 3rd floor of a 10-storey house with an …
$62
per night
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
I offer for rent a 2-room apartment in the center on Rimskaya Street, in a new building with…
$56
per night
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment in the central area of ​​Kaliningrad, near the Kaliningrad Zoo. The apartme…
$25
per night
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
For rent 1-room apartment on ul.Marsh Novikova, 11 autonomous heating, cosmetic repairs. Pri…
$31
per night
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment for a short term in the center of Kaliningrad, Polotskaya street, Leninsky …
$44
per night
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/9
1 room apartment on the street. Bagrationa Orr Fish Village. Object 26256-32495
$37
per night
1 room apartment in Holmogorovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Holmogorovka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment with designer renovation, daily from 3 days. The apartme…
$43
per night
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments "Chocolate" in Svetlogorsk. Discover a special travel comfort by choosing our apa…
$62
per night
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
Cozy beautiful apartment in a quiet area in the city center on Repina Street - 10 minutes wa…
$25
per night
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/10
1-room apartment for RENT at ul. Yubileynaya, 12. The apartment is completely ready for shor…
$43
per night
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/9
For short-term rent on Frunze Street. Apartment with furniture and appliances. From 2 days. …
$19
per night
