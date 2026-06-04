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Apartments for Short-term Rent in Zelenogradsk, Russia

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/6
Eurodvushka Pavlov "Laguna" in Zelenogradsk—this is a stylish apartment with an area of 42 m…
$64
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/8
Apartment with 2 bedrooms • Area 60 m2 • Bedrooms 6Imagine your perfect holiday by the sea: …
$70
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/6
One-Bedroom Apartment• Area 40 m² &bul; Sleeps 3Apartments Pavlov«Royal Harbor» with a terra…
$67
per night
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Agency
PAVLOV
Languages
Русский
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