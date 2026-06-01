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Terraced Villas in Moscow, Russia

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
There are only 6 villas in Lavrushinsky. They have several floors for planning to your likin…
$25,30M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Properties features in Moscow, Russia

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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