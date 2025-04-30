Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Russia
  Moscow
  Residential
  Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Moscow, Russia

1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$63,887
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/14
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Family mortgage without a rise in cost of 6% per annum! T…
$133,685
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 18/26
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Business class residentia…
$162,536
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$70,935
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$71,295
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 40/44
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Business class residentia…
$167,932
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/29
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Business class residentia…
$257,959
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 6/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$67,664
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$63,718
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$75,468
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 19/20
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Dire…
$303,931
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 11/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$67,551
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$71,050
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/29
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Business class residentia…
$257,674
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$68,917
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$68,068
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$71,050
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 14/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$71,611
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 33/47
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$238,339
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$75,492
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/28
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$210,378
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$70,527
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$276,320
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10/15
Sale from 4.6 million rubles until April 30! Buy ready-made - rent out! Maximum discounts at…
$70,422
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$71,416
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$67,438
1 room studio apartment in Islavskoe, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Islavskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/7
The purchase is offered elite one -room apartments in Moscow, the club house " Rublevo ". Th…
$125,475
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Islavskoe, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Islavskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/9
I sell Rublevo LCD 30 m VK studio with repair and furniture building of the club house « R…
$125,475
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 14/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$65,411
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$69,127
