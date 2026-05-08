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Industrial Property for Sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

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Manufacture 146 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Manufacture 146 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 146 m²
Sale of the building on the land , Sovkhoznaya str., pos. Nevsky, Guryevsky district, Kalini…
$119,207
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