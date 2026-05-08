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Terraced Apartments for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

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Svetlogorsk
25
Zelenogradsk
8
Baltiysk
7
Guryevsk
4
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Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
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Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 53 m²
We offer to your attention an apartment in the center of Svetlogorsk with a view of Lake "Qu…
Price on request
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Property types in Kaliningrad

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Kaliningrad, Russia

with Garden
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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