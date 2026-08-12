Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas in Central Federal District, Russia

;
Moscow
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Premium Premium
Villa 4 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
There are only 6 villas in Lavrushinsky. They have several floors for planning to your likin…
$22,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go