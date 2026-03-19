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Warehouses for sale in Aprelevka, Russia

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1 property total found
Warehouse 8 300 m² in Aprelevka, Russia
Warehouse 8 300 m²
Aprelevka, Russia
Area 8 300 m²
Floor 1
ID: w7425 The complex consists of 3 separate buildings (1415 sq.m; 3237 sq.m and 3648 sq.m).…
$6,92M
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