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Сommercial property in Aprelevka, Russia

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 173 m² in Aprelevka, Russia
Commercial property 173 m²
Aprelevka, Russia
Area 173 m²
The residential complex consists of 16 residential buildings with a height of 6 to 12 floors…
$624,828
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Warehouse 2 638 m² in Aprelevka, Russia
Warehouse 2 638 m²
Aprelevka, Russia
Area 2 638 m²
Floor 1
The warehouse is on three floors. There are two freight elevators with a carrying capacity o…
$27,471
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