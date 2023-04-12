Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Lyubertsy
403
Odintsovo
83
Mytishchi
30
Balashikha
14
Krasnogorsk
10
Khimki
8
Dolgoprudny
6
Pushkino
4
1 773 properties total found
5 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 600 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
New builded house 650 sq.m on a  land area of 20  hundred . Number of bedrooms: 5 …
4 room housein Serpukhov, Russia
4 room house
Serpukhov, Russia
4 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,617
4 room housein Polivanovo, Russia
4 room house
Polivanovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 1
€ 251,449
Object code in the Agency's database: 138-904, Kaluga highway, 19 km from MKAD, Polivanovo. …
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 80,464
For sale one bedroom apartment. The apartment needs partial cosmetic repairs. Rehau windows,…
House 4 bathroomsin gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath 591 m² Number of floors 3
€ 301,627
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
2 room apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 19/25 Floor
€ 122,819
For sale beautiful apartment with repair! Apartment with a quality repair, you just have fur…
2 room apartmentin Oboldino, Russia
2 room apartment
Oboldino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 122,931
3 room apartmentin Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 11/19 Floor
€ 106,167
2 room apartmentin Kalinovka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kalinovka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 119,578
The best offer of the area ! Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale ( Eurocracker ) with KLADOV (…
1 room apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 5/25 Floor
€ 80,352
4 room apartmentin Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 4-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
Duplexin Kubinka, Russia
Duplex
Kubinka, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,288
For sale ( half ) houses with a total area of 92 kV. m. The area of the plot is 14 hundred. …
2 room apartmentin Andreyevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 8/17 Floor
€ 89,404
1 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 69,288
Housein Central Federal District, Russia
House
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² Number of floors 10
€ 90,800
6 room housein Zvenigorod, Russia
6 room house
Zvenigorod, Russia
6 Number of rooms 359 m² Number of floors 3
€ 256,291
3 room housein Balashikha, Russia
3 room house
Balashikha, Russia
3 Number of rooms 123 m² Number of floors 23
€ 259,220
5 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
5 Number of rooms 490 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,244,843
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 118 m² Number of floors 24
€ 363,201
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 25
€ 229,930
8 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 868 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,832,114
9 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
9 Number of rooms 610 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,244,843
9 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
9 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,903,877
Housein Senino, Russia
House
Senino, Russia
64 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,997
Share ( half ) at home and two sections with an area of 12 acres are for sale. The house is …
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 34
€ 292,904
The best housing complex in Mitino! Nearby there is a beautiful landscape park, forest, scho…
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 115,108
Lot Number: 4097352, Elena: URGENT! Free sale. Solar system. Beautiful LCD with its infrastr…
6 room housein Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
6 room house
Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
6 Number of rooms 362 m² Number of floors 3
€ 541,873
Brick house for sale 362m2. Qualitative repairs completed. On a plot of 12 acres: bathhouse …
Housein Balashikha, Russia
House
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² Number of floors 12
€ 78,352
One-room apartment for sale in a new house, on the ground floor, with repair from a develope…
6 room housein Aprelevka, Russia
6 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,621
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-936, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…

