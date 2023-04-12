Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Residential properties for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia
Lyubertsy
403
Odintsovo
83
Mytishchi
30
Balashikha
14
Krasnogorsk
10
Khimki
8
Dolgoprudny
6
Pushkino
4
Razvilka
4
Aprelevka
3
Andreyevka
2
Istra
2
Malakhovka
2
Nekrasovskiy
2
Vidnoye
2
Domodedovo
1
Dzerzhinsky
1
Lobnya
1
Podolsk
1
Serpukhov
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
1 773 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
New builded house 650 sq.m on a land area of 20 hundred . Number of bedrooms: 5 …
4 room house
Serpukhov, Russia
4 Number of rooms
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 10,617
4 room house
Polivanovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms
212 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 251,449
Object code in the Agency's database: 138-904, Kaluga highway, 19 km from MKAD, Polivanovo. …
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 80,464
For sale one bedroom apartment. The apartment needs partial cosmetic repairs. Rehau windows,…
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath
591 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 301,627
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
19/25 Floor
€ 122,819
For sale beautiful apartment with repair! Apartment with a quality repair, you just have fur…
2 room apartment
Oboldino, Russia
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
9/17 Floor
€ 122,931
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
11/19 Floor
€ 106,167
2 room apartment
Kalinovka, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 119,578
The best offer of the area ! Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale ( Eurocracker ) with KLADOV (…
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/25 Floor
€ 80,352
4 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 4-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
Duplex
Kubinka, Russia
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 69,288
For sale ( half ) houses with a total area of 92 kV. m. The area of the plot is 14 hundred. …
2 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
2 Number of rooms
71 m²
8/17 Floor
€ 89,404
1 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 69,288
House
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 90,800
6 room house
Zvenigorod, Russia
6 Number of rooms
359 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 256,291
3 room house
Balashikha, Russia
3 Number of rooms
123 m²
Number of floors 23
€ 259,220
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
5 Number of rooms
490 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,244,843
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
118 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 363,201
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 229,930
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms
868 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,832,114
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
9 Number of rooms
610 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,244,843
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
9 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,903,877
House
Senino, Russia
64 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 37,997
Share ( half ) at home and two sections with an area of 12 acres are for sale. The house is …
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
Number of floors 34
€ 292,904
The best housing complex in Mitino! Nearby there is a beautiful landscape park, forest, scho…
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
2/17 Floor
€ 115,108
Lot Number: 4097352, Elena: URGENT! Free sale. Solar system. Beautiful LCD with its infrastr…
6 room house
Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
6 Number of rooms
362 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 541,873
Brick house for sale 362m2. Qualitative repairs completed. On a plot of 12 acres: bathhouse …
House
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 78,352
One-room apartment for sale in a new house, on the ground floor, with repair from a develope…
6 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,621
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-936, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Moscow Oblast, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map