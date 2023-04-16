Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Portimao, Portugal

1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² Number of floors 6
€ 190,000
This wonderful, furnished apartment in the gated condominium "Varandas D'Água"…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 189,000
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Urb. Vila Rosa. It has 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted …
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 425,000
This is a fantastic 9th floor apartment with sea views in the heart of Praia da Rocha. The f…
4 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
5 bath
€ 1,500,000
Apartment in a private condominium, located in a privileged area with panoramic views and lu…
3 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 201 m² Number of floors 2
€ 599,000
Situated opposite the port in the River Arade where magnificent cruise liners come to dock, …
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 105,000
This fantastic promotion gives an extra 2% on your annual rental return if you buy this apar…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 149,000
Located just 600m from fantastic beaches & the popular holiday resort of Praia da Rocha,…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 495,000
An amazing 2 bedroom penthouse apartment with 2 balconies, in a private condominium with 8 a…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
In a prime location, in the delightful traditional Algarve village of Ferragudo. Currently u…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 290,000
This fantastic 1st floor, air conditioned, 1 bedroom apartment is built using quality materi…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
Recently built apartment. The entrance has a large closet & leads to the family bath &am…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 125,000
Beautiful west facing 1 st. floor studio apartment for touristic rental purposes investment,…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 450,000
This stylish, air conditioned, duplex penthouse is built using quality materials & state…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 265,000
This 4th floor, front line apartment in the heart of Praia da Rocha offers exceptional views…
1 room apartmentin Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
1 room apartment
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 160,000
Magnificent Studio in Alvor, first line of sea w/ great ocean views and solar exposition sou…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,000
Cosy, air-conditioned, tastefully furnished, studio apartment to purchase for touristic purp…
3 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m²
€ 300,000
A large property in Portimão with huge potential for commercial and residential purposes. Cu…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 8 465 m²
€ 240,000
A modern, brand new development currently under construction in the popular town of Portimão…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 131,600
A lovely one bedroom apartment for sale in Portimão, situated within a private condominium o…
4 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 320,000
***Price reduced from 349,000*** A beautifully decorated four bedroom apartment for sale …
1 room apartmentin Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
1 room apartment
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 159,900
Set in a prime location, this furnished studio apartment with sea view, private bathroom, ha…
3 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 3/2 Floor
€ 350,000
This stunning property has 3 bedrooms, with en-suite to the main, family bathroom, luxury, s…

