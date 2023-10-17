Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Parque das Nacoes, Portugal

5 room apartment with security in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with security
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 282 m²
Apartment with five T5 bedrooms with an area of 282m² and a veranda of 13.95m² On a hill wit…
€958,000
4 room apartment with security in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with security
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Apartment with four T4 bedrooms with an area of 268.95m² and a veranda of 15.50m² On a hill …
€867,000
5 room apartment with security in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with security
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 282 m²
Apartment with five T5 bedrooms with an area of 282m² and a veranda of 13.95m² On a hill wit…
€958,000
5 room apartment with security in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with security
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 282 m²
Apartment with five T5 bedrooms with an area of 282m² and a veranda of 13.95m² On a hill wit…
€948,000
5 room apartment with security in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with security
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 282 m²
Apartment with five T5 bedrooms with an area of 282m² and a veranda of 16.35m² On a hill wit…
€968,000
4 room apartment with security in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with security
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Apartment with four T4 bedrooms with an area of 268.95m² and a veranda of 17.90m² On a hill …
€887,000
4 room apartment with security in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with security
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 266 m²
Apartment with four T4 bedrooms with an area of 268.95m² and a veranda of 22.50m² On a hill …
€877,000
4 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
The new VALRIO residential complex is located next to the modern and comfortable Parque das …
€634,000

