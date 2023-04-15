UAE
Apartments for sale in Wroclaw, Poland
57 properties total found
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
84 m²
€ 169,398
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
71 m²
€ 139,555
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
71 m²
€ 145,781
For sale, a two-level apartment, with great arrangement possibilities at the priest in Wrocł…
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
62 m²
€ 120,232
The apartment is in good condition ( above expectations in relation to the age of the buildi…
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
83 m²
€ 145,781
For sale a two-sided, fully scheduled apartment located on the fourth floor in a block of fl…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
48 m²
€ 111,429
Are you looking for a ready-to-enter apartment in a quiet, quiet and green area in Wroclaw? …
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
68 m²
€ 287,698
A two-level urban-jungle loft apartment arranged by the designer, located in a prestigious v…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
47 m²
€ 98,762
Two-room flat ( 47.10 ) for sale: – separate kitchen, ( 7.20 ) – 18.70 ( with balcony …
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
57 m²
€ 75,145
Renovate and live near West Park. A separated dwelling located in a single-family building f…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
44 m²
€ 125,599
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
73 m²
€ 111,644
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
61 m²
€ 135,261
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 145,781
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
85 m²
€ 208,259
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
54 m²
€ 107,135
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
65 m²
€ 135,046
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
58 m²
€ 103,915
For sale a 2-room apartment, in a tenement house, at Trzebnicka Street ( at the intersection…
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
63 m²
€ 144,922
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
66 m²
€ 123,452
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
56 m²
€ 125,642
A 3-room apartment in Sołtysowice in Wrocław, opened in 2019. Located on a cozy, fenced esta…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
69 m²
€ 118,514
For sale a 2-room apartment in the center of Wrocław on ul. Pomorska. The apartment is locat…
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
83 m²
€ 145,781
For sale a large family apartment with an area of up to 83.5 m2 located on Gaju at ul. Kryni…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
47 m²
€ 84,806
For sale a double-sided apartment for renovation, at ul. Gliding in Wroclaw. Perfect for inv…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 104,129
It is pleased to present to you a 2-room apartment located in a quiet and safe area of Lipa …
3 room apartment
Trestno, Poland
49 m²
€ 100,694
It is pleased to present to you a 3-room apartment located in a quiet and safe district of K…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 133,114
For sale 2-room apartment, 52.58 m2, 1st floor, ul. Maślicka. large living room with open ki…
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 99,835
A bright and spacious apartment, located at ul. Wilanowska 63 in Wrocław. Fully furnished, r…
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
56 m²
€ 143,849
– Sunny apartment - Gądów Mały- 3 rooms - Three-room apartment in Gądów Mały at ul. Drzewiec…
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
62 m²
€ 143,849
It is pleased to present you a modern apartment finished with an above-average standard. Loc…
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
60 m²
€ 112,503
Are you looking for a good deposit? Do you want to continue earning money and renting it? Do…
