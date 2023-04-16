Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Szamotuły County, Poland

gmina Duszniki
7
gmina Kazmierz
4
gmina Szamotuly
4
Szamotuly
3
gmina Pniewy
1
gmina Wronki
1
Pniewy
1
Wronki
1
17 properties total found
5 room housein Kazmierz, Poland
5 room house
Kazmierz, Poland
155 m²
€ 115,003
4 room housein Sekowo, Poland
4 room house
Sekowo, Poland
128 m²
€ 110,949
4 room housein Lipnica, Poland
4 room house
Lipnica, Poland
119 m²
€ 163,223
A one-story detached house for sale. Ready to live. The house is ideal for families with chi…
6 room housein Komorowo, Poland
6 room house
Komorowo, Poland
202 m²
€ 191,921
I offer for sale a house in a quiet area with a view of the lake. It is located in Komorów, …
4 room housein Szamotuly, Poland
4 room house
Szamotuly, Poland
100 m²
€ 189,894
— Ground floor house — Kępa — terrace — garage world — The object of sale is the first part …
5 room housein Grzebienisko, Poland
5 room house
Grzebienisko, Poland
130 m²
€ 138,665
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a charming, atmospheric detached house in the G…
3 room housein Wronki, Poland
3 room house
Wronki, Poland
120 m²
€ 138,473
Free standing house for sale in Piotrowo near Wronki in the NATURA 2000 area. The property i…
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
158 m²
€ 192,027
Housein Pniewy, Poland
House
Pniewy, Poland
445 m²
€ 531,275
I am pleased to present you the offer of sale of a multi-family residential building with se…
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
171 m²
€ 208,883
A modern house in the town of Podznań, Detached House in Ceradz Dolny, only 14 km from Tarnó…
5 room housein Piersko, Poland
5 room house
Piersko, Poland
214 m²
€ 362,505
Housein Grzebienisko, Poland
House
Grzebienisko, Poland
130 m²
€ 160,023
4 room housein Szamotuly, Poland
4 room house
Szamotuly, Poland
170 m²
€ 170,478
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
170 m²
€ 245,368
If you want to enjoy the closeness of nature on a daily basis and are looking for a function…
4 room housein Szamotuly, Poland
4 room house
Szamotuly, Poland
170 m²
€ 149,141
4 room housein Komorowo, Poland
4 room house
Komorowo, Poland
189 m²
€ 234,487
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
190 m²
€ 213,150
If you want to enjoy the closeness of nature on a daily basis and are looking for a function…

