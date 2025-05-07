Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Duszniki
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Duszniki, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Miesciska, Poland
House
Miesciska, Poland
Area 98 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of house sales in the development state twin buildi…
$164,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Miesciska, Poland
House
Miesciska, Poland
Area 98 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of house sales in the development state twin buildi…
$164,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Grzebienisko, Poland
House
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 2 385 m²
FOR SALE OF THE REZYDENSIONAL BUILDINGS ON THE FIELD OF 2385 M2 IN THE MEETING (GMINA OF THE…
$79,053
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Duszniki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go