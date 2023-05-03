Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Śrem County, Poland

5 room house in Zbrudzewo, Poland
5 room house
Zbrudzewo, Poland
206 m²
€ 425,924
This house must be seen 1. House under the forest 2. 100% nature around 3. Built from the be…
5 room house in Dolsk, Poland
5 room house
Dolsk, Poland
93 m²
€ 179,107
House in cherries I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of the house with the …
5 room house in Zbrudzewo, Poland
5 room house
Zbrudzewo, Poland
206 m²
€ 425,924
We recommend for sale an unusual house near the forest. 1. A detached house by the forest. 2…
4 room house in Srem, Poland
4 room house
Srem, Poland
303 m²
€ 522,030
Good morning, I have a lovely home to offer ... Standard. In fact, why write anything, if it…
5 room house in Psarskie, Poland
5 room house
Psarskie, Poland
371 m²
€ 229,344
House in Lugi, Poland
House
Lugi, Poland
280 m²
€ 209,686
If you came across this ad, it means you are looking for your „ new place ”, a new home. Thi…
4 room house in Pyszaca, Poland
4 room house
Pyszaca, Poland
167 m²
€ 187,844
The subject of sale is a detached one-family one-story house with an attic and a single-carp…

