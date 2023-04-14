Show property on map Show properties list
Real estate for sale in Poznań

2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
50 m²
€ 107,635
I recommend for sale an apartment in a city villa at ul. Kasprzaka. The 2-room apartment wit…
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a 3-room apartment with two g…
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, today I would like to present an offer to sell studio ap…
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a 2-room apartment located in the hou…
Would you like to live in a fully scheduled apartment with a nice view and have it close to …
Are you looking for a cozy apartment well connected to the city? Are you an investor or just…
I am pleased to present you the offer of sale of a private house built of brick in 1915, loc…
We offer a 2-room apartment with a 38m2 area on the District of Heroes of World War II, loca…
Detached house with an area of 135m2, plus a basement with an area of ca 40m2, corner plot w…
Poznan is a major Polish city with a population of over 500,000. It is located in the western part of the country on the picturesque Warta River. The city is known to tourists for its many museums, cathedrals, and restaurants. Poznan is also home to 27 prestigious universities, attracting students from all over the world.

Benefits of buying a property

There are a number of reasons to consider buying a property in Poznan in Poland:

  • the local real estate grows in value by 10% on average each year — this allows you to resell it profitably if necessary;
  • Poznań, like other cities in the country, has a stable political and economic situation;
  • reasonable prices for food and communal services;
  • high demand for rental accommodation among both visitors and locals.

The advantages also include a simplified process of acquiring a property: to buy real estate in Poznan in Poland, foreigners only need to have a passport and the necessary amount of money. At the same time, it is important to note that a residence permit is not issued for the purchase of the real estate.

What types of property are for sale

In Poznan, there are properties for sale to suit all tastes. The biggest demand is for flats and apartments. You can buy them in different parts of the city for between 1,500 and 3,000 euros per square meter. Apartments are usually 10-20% more expensive than flats.

Buyers also have the option of buying private houses and cottages in the suburbs. Their square meter is priced at an average of 1,000-3,000 euros. In addition to residential real estate, the city also sells commercial properties. Prices are quite high — from 2,000 euros per square meter.

Where is the best place to buy property

In Poznan, the best areas to buy a house are Jiżice and Grunwald. The former is located in the historic center. It has a well-developed infrastructure and several large parks.

Grunwald is an exclusive suburb with numerous apartment complexes and detached houses being built there. If you’d like to rent out your property in Poznan, consider buying it for residential or commercial purposes. It is here that the highest demand for square meters among tenants can be found.

Poznan is a developed Polish city well suited for permanent residence. The living standards are inexpensive and the infrastructure is excellent. The REALTING portal offers a selection of properties for sale in Poznan.

