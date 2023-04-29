Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Piaseczno County
  5. gmina Piaseczno
  6. Piaseczno
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Piaseczno, Poland

15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 80,956
For sale an inexpensive 3-room apartment 47 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocińsk…
1 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 95,342
For sale ready to move in 2-room apartment 49.6 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno Two-r…
1 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 4/11 Floor
€ 95,421
For sale furnished 2-room apartment 51 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Pawia 2-roo…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 128,787
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² Number of floors 1
€ 123,160
For sale 4-room apartment 91.22 sq.m with a garden suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Orężna …
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 128,787
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 152,588
For sale large 3-room apartment 78.35 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Mlynarska Th…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 111,771
For sale 3-room apartment with a loggia on the 5th floor in a 9-storey building built in 201…
1 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 109,922
For sale bright apartment, area 50.8 m2, located near the center of Piaseczno on the street.…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 4
€ 124,354
For sale a cozy two-sided three-room apartment with an area of 68.08 m2, located on the zero…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 80,672
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 47.12 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocinskiego …
Apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
Apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
36 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 75,332
For sale 2-room apartment 36 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw Piaseczno, st. Fabryczna Windo…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 143,367
Cozy functional three-room apartment with a balcony with an area of 65.83 m2 is for sale, lo…
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 4
€ 127,560
For sale cozy 3-room apartment for sale 68.08 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. 1 Maja …
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 128,787
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
