Piaseczno
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Piaseczno County
gmina Piaseczno
Piaseczno
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Piaseczno, Poland
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 80,956
For sale an inexpensive 3-room apartment 47 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocińsk…
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 95,342
For sale ready to move in 2-room apartment 49.6 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno Two-r…
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
4/11 Floor
€ 95,421
For sale furnished 2-room apartment 51 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Pawia 2-roo…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 128,787
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 123,160
For sale 4-room apartment 91.22 sq.m with a garden suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Orężna …
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 152,588
For sale large 3-room apartment 78.35 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Mlynarska Th…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 111,771
For sale 3-room apartment with a loggia on the 5th floor in a 9-storey building built in 201…
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
12/16 Floor
€ 109,922
For sale bright apartment, area 50.8 m2, located near the center of Piaseczno on the street.…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 124,354
For sale a cozy two-sided three-room apartment with an area of 68.08 m2, located on the zero…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 80,672
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 47.12 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocinskiego …
Apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
36 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 75,332
For sale 2-room apartment 36 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw Piaseczno, st. Fabryczna Windo…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 143,367
Cozy functional three-room apartment with a balcony with an area of 65.83 m2 is for sale, lo…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 127,560
For sale cozy 3-room apartment for sale 68.08 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. 1 Maja …
