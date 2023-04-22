Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw West County
  5. gmina Lomianki
  6. Lomianki

Residential properties for sale in Lomianki, Poland

8 properties total found
Apartment in Lomianki, Poland
Apartment
Lomianki, Poland
57 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 118,438
For sale beautiful 2-room apartment 57.3 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana Th…
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 153,962
For sale large 4-room apartment 88.31 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Baczyńskiego …
1 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 109,418
2-room apartment for sale 56.4 sq.m in a quiet suburb of Warsaw m. Łomianki, str. Wiślana T…
1 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 111,949
For sale in a complex 2-room apartment 59 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana …
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 668,695
For sale original house 300 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw Łomianki, st. Bolesława Chrobrego…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 448 m² Number of floors 1
€ 897,033
For sale modern one-storey detached house 448 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki Modern…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,307,144
For sale elegant house (mansion, wolnostojący) 525 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki A …
3 room townhouse in Lomianki, Poland
3 room townhouse
Lomianki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,094
We speak English // НЕ ПОТРІБНИЙ ДОЗВІЛ МСВ ПОЛч ІІ // НЕ НУЖНО РАЗРЕ МВД ПОЛВШИ WHY ARE YO…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir