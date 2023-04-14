UAE
84 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,973
Amazing apartment for sale with a 250 m2 of garden in Warsaw, Brwinów - Parzniew #…
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
71 m²
€ 200,386
:: Short: Warsaw, Bemowo, ul. Coopera | bright and spacious apartment, 71 m2, 3 rooms with a…
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
72 m²
€ 96,850
A unique 3-room apartment for sale in Karpicko, near Wolsztyn. The offer is only available f…
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
46 m²
€ 115,400
For sale 2 rooms 46 m2 street. Szarecki Bemowo The apartment is located on the 4th floor fro…
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
66 m²
€ 237,271
Apartment on the first floor with an area of 66.3 m2. Parking space in the underground garag…
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
71 m²
€ 236,193
Sale | apartment | view | 71m2 | Metro | Bemowo The subject of the sale is a unique apartmen…
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
69 m²
€ 207,073
Do you like to use the advantages of the city? Do you want to be able to walk to the best Po…
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
78 m²
€ 296,048
DISTRIBUTED AND FINISHED FLAT ON CAMERAL HOUSING IN PERFECT LOCATION Functional distribution…
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
83 m²
€ 259,366
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
43 m²
€ 135,025
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
132 m²
€ 271,784
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
64 m²
€ 150,775
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
65 m²
€ 182,268
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
107 m²
€ 523,507
3 room apartment
Skorka, Poland
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
3 Floor
€ 929,897
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
73 m²
€ 144,520
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
73 m²
€ 142,363
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
58 m²
€ 95,987
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
85 m²
€ 248,056
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
58 m²
€ 163,933
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
57 m²
€ 171,914
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
167 m²
€ 1,186,357
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
39 m²
€ 141,284
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
47 m²
€ 85,849
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
75 m²
€ 42,062
The housing property is located in a multi-apartment building on the Sikorski District in th…
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
67 m²
€ 202,759
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
72 m²
€ 94,693
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
48 m²
€ 88,222
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
80 m²
€ 358,064
1 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
20 m²
€ 68,809
I offer you a sunny studio apartment on Radarowa Street, in the Italy district ( on the bord…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
