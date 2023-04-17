Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Łódź Voivodeship
  4. Lodz

Residential properties for sale in Lodz, Poland

Lodz
14
14 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,709
Amazing apartment for sale with a 250 m2 of garden in Warsaw, Brwinów - Parzniew #…
2 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 109,843
For sale a 3-room apartment (55m2), on the second floor, in the new CENTRAL PARK 3 investmen…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 77,739
Apartment for sale in the city centre of Lodz, located in Piotrkowska street. Size: 41,52m2…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 80,112
2 rooms apartment with an area of 43,76 m2 Duplex loft (2 floors) Facing East Floor: 3r…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 72,446
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 31,29m2 Facing North Floor: 6th …
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 53,248
For sale: Apartment, with an area of 27,47 m2 Facing East. Floor: 1st The studio f…
3 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 117,359
For sale: Apartment, with an area of 75,68 m2, with 7 balcony! Facing South/East. Flo…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m²
€ 51,066
For sale: Studio flat to finish 23,71m2 3rd floor facing East 700 meters from Lodz’s…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 55,998
For sale: Studio flat to finish 28,63m2 2nd floor facing East 2 windows! 700 meters…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 76,459
2 rooms apartment to finish 1 bedroom + one living room with kitchen and one big terrace. …
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 64,183
***SOLD*** Loft apartment, with an area of 33,14m2, with a very nice balcony of 6,04m2. …
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 75,382
Ready to move in A 2 rooms apartment with area of 44 m2 located in the heart of Lodz in the…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 83,997
For sale right now, 2 rooms flat for sale in Lodz City Centre. Localisation: Premium …
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 75,167
We offer amazing apartment in Kindermann Palace at Piotrkowska 137/139 close to Off Piotrkow…

Properties features in Lodz, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir