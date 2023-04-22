Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Piaseczno County
  5. gmina Piaseczno
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Piaseczno, Poland

Piaseczno
2
7 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Jozefoslaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 3
€ 138,544
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno, 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Area 109.16…
4 room house in Jozefoslaw, Poland
4 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 109 m²
€ 152,012
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno , 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Located in…
4 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
4 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 411,828
Picturesque one-story house with garden and jacuzzi for sale in Warsaw, Piaseczno #12882 …
9 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 296 m² Number of floors 1
€ 608,330
For sale house 296 sq.m. 10 rooms Warsaw suburb Piaseczno, st. Tadeusza Kosciuszki It is …
