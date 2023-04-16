Show property on map Show properties list
6 room housein Pecna, Poland
6 room house
Pecna, Poland
249 m²
€ 272,892
Offer in preparation I offer a detached house with a large developed garden for sale. The ho…
3 room apartmentin Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
52 m²
€ 85,345
Good morning! I recommend for sale a furnished three-room apartment with a garden in Mosina …
4 room housein Mosina, Poland
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
171 m²
€ 132,285
For sale a detached house in a quiet and peaceful town near Poznań. LOCATION: Radzewice ( Th…
4 room housein Mosina, Poland
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
104 m²
€ 85,132
In preparation. I offer for sale a house in the center of Mosina. Several dozen meters from …
4 room housein Druzyna, Poland
4 room house
Druzyna, Poland
103 m²
€ 152,555
I offer for sale half a twin in Krosno near Mosina. The house has a usable area of 103.2 m2,…
5 room housein Mieczewo, Poland
5 room house
Mieczewo, Poland
203 m²
€ 305,110
3 room apartmentin Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
71 m²
€ 100,068
Good morning, Ladies and Gentlemen, today I would like to present an offer of a three-room a…
5 room housein Krajkowo, Poland
5 room house
Krajkowo, Poland
200 m²
€ 277,373
Do you dream about living in a quiet, green area with good access to Poznań? Then I have an …
8 room housein Baranowo, Poland
8 room house
Baranowo, Poland
350 m²
€ 256,036
The Real Estate Office presents an eight-room house for sale! The area of the presented prop…
5 room housein Pecna, Poland
5 room house
Pecna, Poland
115 m²
€ 139,753
7 room housein Mosina, Poland
7 room house
Mosina, Poland
350 m²
€ 501,405
Housein Mieczewo, Poland
House
Mieczewo, Poland
213 m²
€ 189,894
3 room housein Mosina, Poland
3 room house
Mosina, Poland
135 m²
€ 202,695
I would like to present you a unique and unique house in Mosina near Poznań. In terms of des…
3 room apartmentin Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
83 m²
€ 100,068
3 room housein Rogalin, Poland
3 room house
Rogalin, Poland
171 m²
€ 191,814
5 room housein Mosina, Poland
5 room house
Mosina, Poland
215 m²
€ 381,921
Housein Druzyna, Poland
House
Druzyna, Poland
512 m²
€ 725,436
FOR THE EXCEPTIONAL SALE PARTER RESIDENCE / HOUSE FREEDOM WITH TWO PEOPLE'S ENTRIES ( HOUSE …
4 room housein Mosina, Poland
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
120 m²
€ 198,428
