  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw West County
  5. gmina Lomianki
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in gmina Lomianki, Poland

Apartmentin Lomianki, Poland
Apartment
Lomianki, Poland
57 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 119,645
For sale beautiful 2-room apartment 57.3 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana Th…
1 room apartmentin Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 110,533
2-room apartment for sale 56.4 sq.m in a quiet suburb of Warsaw m. Łomianki, str. Wiślana T…
3 room apartmentin Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 155,531
For sale large 4-room apartment 88.31 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Baczyńskiego …
1 room apartmentin Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 113,090
For sale in a complex 2-room apartment 59 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana …
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 160,890
  For sale is a bright, spacious two-level four-room apartment of 77.14 m2 with a ba…

