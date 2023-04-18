Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Dopiewo
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

3 room housein Dopiewo, Poland
3 room house
Dopiewo, Poland
80 m²
€ 58,254
I am pleased to present you a spacious plot of the GDPR in a forested Sierosław with an area…
7 room housein Skorzewo, Poland
7 room house
Skorzewo, Poland
176 m²
€ 303,182

Properties features in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
