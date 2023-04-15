Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Trikomo
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 54 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 43,472
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir