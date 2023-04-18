Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Valkas novads, Latvia

Valka
7
7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Valka, Latvia
2 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 213,200
3 room apartmentin Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 277,440
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
4 room apartmentin Valka, Latvia
4 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 124 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 397,440
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
3 room apartmentin Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 122 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 381,140
  My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured a…
3 room apartmentin Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 305,280
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
3 room apartmentin Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 111 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 356,160
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
4 room apartmentin Valka, Latvia
4 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 97 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 250,000
The apartment with a balcony is located on the second floor of a three-story house.Fully fur…

