  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Siguldas novads

Residential properties for sale in Siguldas novads, Latvia

3 room apartmentin Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 277,579
2 room apartmentin Sigulda, Latvia
2 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 142,701
4 room apartmentin Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 197,174
4 room apartmentin Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 635,877
9 room apartmentin Sigulda, Latvia
9 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 279 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 941,678
Housein Krimulda, Latvia
House
Krimulda, Latvia
7 000 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,950,000
The historic center of Krimulda is on the right bank of the Gauja River. The home of the lan…

