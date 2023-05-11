Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Zemgale
  4. Ogres novads
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ogres novads, Latvia

Ogre
5 properties total found
4 room house in Licupe, Latvia
4 room house
Licupe, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 289,000
5 room house in keipene, Latvia
5 room house
keipene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
3 room house in Ogre, Latvia
3 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
5 room house in Ogre, Latvia
5 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
4 room house in Ogre, Latvia
4 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 176,750

Properties features in Ogres novads, Latvia

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
